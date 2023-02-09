Historians didn’t identify the Industrial Revolution for some decades after its genesis. By contrast, the start of the Atomic Age can be dated to the second that the first atomic bomb exploded over Hiroshima. Much of the developed world has recently moved into a new era that the general populace will not notice for a few years yet: The Age of Decline.

Japan, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, Spain, South Korea, China, and 30 other developed countries are projected to see their populations decline in 2023. Hong Kong, Finland, Taiwan, France, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the United States, and another 33 countries will see their populations grow by less than one-half of one-percent. In much of the developed world, population growth has largely stopped.

While this may come as good news to those who fear overpopulation, theory and evidence indicate we have far more to fear from declining populations. Four decades ago, the economist Julian Simon pointed out humans are the ultimate resource because they create resources where none existed before.

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University and co-host of the weekly podcast Words & Numbers. 

0
0
0
0
0