Amid the brutality of a bombed-out city, during the darkest days of war — a sweet ray of hope.

In the final two years of World War II, Germany’s capital endured more than 360 air raids. What bombers didn’t destroy, Soviet artillery and tanks did when they arrived in April 1945. When the guns fell silent, the once beautiful city was nothing but piles of shattered brick, twisted steel and broken glass. There was no electricity or telephone service. No running water. And worst of all, no food.

The victorious Allies divided the conquered capital into four sectors, one each controlled by the Americans, British, French and Soviets. They divided Germany itself in half, with the Soviets calling the shots in the eastern part and the three Western Allies in the west. Berlin was stuck deep inside the Soviet part.

