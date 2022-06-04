I’m Susan Salcido and it has been my honor to serve as your Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools for the past five years.
The role of county superintendent carries enormous responsibility and requires a depth of knowledge and experience that I have proudly built over my 26 years in education.
I’ve lived in Santa Barbara County for over 40 years, and grew up in Santa Maria. I attended Adam Elementary, El Camino Junior High, and Santa Maria High School, and I have a respect and love for the North County and South County, and bring that essential perspective to my job every day.
As County Superintendent, I support 20 independent school districts, 10 charter schools, administer a $100 million budget, and oversee 200 programs serving more than 70,000 children. I manage a team of 554 employees who proudly support schools in every corner of our county, from Cuyama to Carpinteria.
In this role, I have visited every district and site-based charter school and over 500 classrooms. I see students thriving and learning, and teachers who are dedicated and passionate about what they do. I see entire networks of people and teams working together to support, challenge, and care for our children.
During my tenure as Superintendent, I’ve assembled an exceptional, student-focused team. With their support, I have increased opportunities for career pathways in middle school and every high school; connected 2,500 children to childcare and preschools; provided intensive support for over 800 students with disabilities countywide; increased access to on-site student mental health support; and expanded dual language immersion programs throughout the county, all while responding to the pandemic crises for the past two years.
In our county, we face long-standing challenges such as high poverty rates, housing insecurity and homelessness, and achievement and learning gaps. During this endemic phase of the COVID pandemic, we are observing concerns in education that will require additional focus, coordination, compassion, and leadership, including:
● Increased rates of anxiety, depression and behavioral and mental health concerns
● Learning gaps and learning recovery
● Substance abuse/Fentanyl crisis
● Childcare gaps
● Educator morale, turnover, recruitment, and retention
At this pivotal time, one of my key goals is to continue to bring people to the table to create actions in response to the concerns we face. I recently announced plans to hold a series of countywide Community Conversations in Education to delve into the most pressing topics in education. The goal is to develop networks of support and responsive action in such areas as:
● Literacy/Dyslexia
● Youth mental health
● Substance abuse/Fentanyl crisis
● The impacts of excessive screen time and social media
● Students experiencing homelessness/ transitional youth
I will also continue to lead efforts to increase our impact in these key areas:
● Expand career and vocational education to prepare students for jobs that support their futures and our local economy
● Increase access to quality preschool, childcare and special education
● Connect students, families and educators to school-based mental wellness services, in response to urgent concerns and needs
We raise the bar for every child, remove barriers to aspiration, and let no factor predict student outcomes.
The goal is simple, and the work is complex.
There is a lot at stake with the outcome of this campaign. With me, you are going to find a person who advocates for all children, who has an open door for all parents, who listens, acts, and is motivated by integrity and humanity.
I am seeking to earn every vote in Santa Barbara County in order to continue to lead with optimism, urgency, courage, and confidence in a manner that will make all children proud.