Drug addiction has become an ideological Rorschach test: a disease meriting treatment for some, and a crime deserving punishment for others.

California’s methamphetamine epidemic challenges these polarized perspectives, because the drug inflicts both devastating harm on users and (too often violent) victimization on others. Reducing meth’s many harms requires that we beat our ideological swords into pragmatic plowshares.

While opiates such as fentanyl draw the brightest media spotlight, methamphetamine inflicts a greater toll. From California’s rural communities to our largest cities, including Bakersfield, Fresno, Los Angeles, San Jose and San Diego, methamphetamine (individually, and when taken in combination with fentanyl) kills more users than any other illicit drug.

Sam Liccardo is the mayor of San Jose, America’s 10th-largest city, and a former federal prosecutor. Keith Humphreys is the Esther Ting Memorial Professor at Stanford University and former senior drug policy adviser in the Obama White House.  

