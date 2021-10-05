Assemblymember Jose Medina, a Democrat from Riverside, represents California’s 61st Assembly District. He is chair of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education. Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat from Sacramento, represents Califormnia’s 7th Assembly District. He is chair of the House subcommittee on Education Finance. State Sen. Connie Leyva, a Democrat from Chino, represents California’s 20th Senate District. She is chair of the Senate Education Committee.