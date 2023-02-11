Ok, like a few million of you, I watched it. The 2023 State of the Union. Yes, for me it took a large glass of grapefruit juice and tequila, but I made it.

There were some low points. I really don't appreciate equating American values with unbridled militarism.

There were some high points. I deeply appreciate lowering medical costs to seniors and I want that for every American.

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is Coördinator of Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates at Portland State University, PeaceVoice Senior Editor, and on occasion an expert witness for the defense of civil resisters in court. 

