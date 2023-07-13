Things were supposed to be so different by now. Futurists predicted that by the 21st century, we’d travel in helicopter cars, vacation on Mars, and all would be wearing those nifty space jumpsuits.

It didn’t turn out that way.

One thing they especially got wrong was food. However, Americans’ fascination with the early Space Age did send folks over the moon for several astronaut-related products.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you