In the next few weeks, Santa Barbara County has a tremendous opportunity to have an honest conversation about housing and growth.

Most North County stakeholders will agree that resolving the housing issue is important for ensuring existing worker satisfaction and retention, for attracting good, high-wage jobs, and for maintaining the character and quality of life we all appreciate about the area.

In serving the interests of several key northern Santa Barbara County industries, EconAlliance has seen that a concern about the availability and affordability of employee housing and the impacts of housing issues on recruitment and retention of employees, is common to all key North County industries - ag, manufacturing, space enterprise, energy, wine and tourism and healthcare.

Victoria Conner is the Initiatives Director for EconAlliance, a nonprofit organization with a mission to build awareness, advocacy, support and appreciation for northern Santa Barbara County industries and communities. 

0
0
0
0
0