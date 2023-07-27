The Santa Maria Philharmonic proudly announces our 2023-24 season with a roster of concerts that offer a thrilling musical odyssey for all.

The season will include a diverse range of music from Brahms to Stravinsky and will, of course, include the Baroque Masters for the holidays.

The season's inaugural concert, Fate & Romance, set for Sept. 23 at Grace Baptist Church, begins in grand form with "Overture to La Forza Del Destino," by Verdi.

This commentary was written by the staff of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

