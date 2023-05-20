The governor just released his revised spending plan for the California budget, and while he did not admit that we are headed towards a recession, he did acknowledge the state faces economic uncertainty.

His assessment of the state’s growing fiscal challenges brings a greater focus on the necessity to set priorities that address the needs of the state.

While I have significant concerns with his budget proposal, I do agree with his immediate dismissal of the Senate Democrats’ corporate tax hike proposed in their “Protect Our Progress” budget plan. At a time when other states are offering tax incentives to entice businesses to relocate to their state, the Senate Democrats’ proposal ostensibly shows them the door.

Republican state Sen. Roger Niello of Roseville is the vice chair of the Senate Budget Committee.
