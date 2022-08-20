Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger caused a stir in May when he asserted that, to achieve peace, Kyiv must cede land to Moscow. While realpolitik may one day force Ukraine to consider difficult tradeoffs, we should not assume that Vladimir Putin initiated this war simply to redraw boundaries. He launched this offensive to subordinate Ukraine to Moscow, thoroughly and irreversibly.

After his initial plan to decapitate the Zelensky government failed, he switched tactics, now following an exhaustion strategy based on the use of heavy artillery. But he remains committed to his goal of subjugating Ukraine.

And he has the means to succeed. His easiest route to victory is to cut Ukraine’s access to the sea through Odesa, either by conquering the city or placing it under permanent blockade. Without Odesa, Ukraine will become landlocked and bankrupt. If Putin achieves that goal while continuing his offensive in the east, which has been going on for more than a decade, he will win.

Can Kasapoğlu is a non-resident senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former Eisenhower fellow at the NATO Defense College in Italy. 

