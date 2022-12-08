Medicare's annual enrollment period began on Oct. 15. So it's all but impossible to miss the commercials featuring celebrities pitching Medicare Advantage plans to seniors.

Half of Fame quarterback Joe Namath is telling seniors they can get extra Medicare benefits by calling a 1-800 number. Actor Jimmie Walker is advising them to call — NOW! — to check whether they're eligible for plans that could be "Dyn-O-Mite." William Shatner is imploring seniors to get the benefits they deserve.

The ads are enticing — and sometimes misleading. In response to an increase in complaints about the commercials and other Medicare marketing strategies, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently issued more stringent requirements for companies advertising on behalf of Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans.

Janet Trautwein is CEO of the National Association of Health Underwriters (www.nahu.org). 

