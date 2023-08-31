Our county supervisors are fixing to supplant American Medical Response as our primary ambulance provider in the county.
This was made clear when AMR won the new ambulance contract fair and square only to have the county cancel the same to favor the county fire department.
While all of this was happening, on May 25 the leaders of our area hospitals (Dignity, Cottage, and Lompoc Hospital) signed a letter to county supervisors that stated the following:
“While hospitals view this new provider model as an opportunity to advance the highest standards of care, enhance the current system, and improve patient outcomes, hospitals have not been consulted on how this new model will impact our ability to deliver superior patient care.
As the recipients of 31,000 ambulance transports annually, hospitals are concerned about ambulance response times (911 calls), the transfer of the critically ill, transport for mental health patients, and timeliness and access issues. The system must ensure that medically necessary, albeit unprofitable, Inter-facility transport (IFT-moving patients from one facility to another) and critical care transports (CCT-moving patients who are critical from one facility to another) must still be provided in a manner that retains or improves existing standards of care.”
Contrary to these concerns of our area hospitals, instead of issuing one combined permit for emergency transports along with IFT and CCT, the county is going to issue permits for each type of transport separately, even though the last two types of transports are money losers.
Accordingly, I informed the CEOs of the hospitals that their initial apprehensions were well-founded. The brutal truth? County supervisors are rushing their desire to replace AMR via a poorly designed process which is traditionally accomplished through a comprehensive system review and system design.
That is, when AMR and County Fire were first competing for the ambulance contract (a competition that AMR won), the county spent a couple of years planning a comprehensive approach to providing out -of -hospital care.
Most significantly, the process involved the two competing proposals undergoing independent evaluation (by a board-certified emergency physician, hospital executive, retired metropolitan fire chief, current public utility ambulance system administrator and a community member).
All this was completely discarded in favor of a process concocted by the county which appears certain to be an end-around to the more comprehensive process which would have achieved significant quality improvements to our Emergency Management Services system.
But don’t take my word for it. A contract consultant hired by County Fire stated the following in an email to County Fire: “We are of the opinion that a permit application system that sets up competition between public and private is just another type of (contract bidding) round and does not serve the public interests to ensure integration, clinical care performance and economic responsibility.”
A county executive said the following in an email to his superiors: “There is a very real risk of the failure of the Emergency Management system on the current (rushed) path.”
That is, the predetermined effort by county supervisors to hand the contract over to County Fire amounts to nothing less than a bull rush with no concern for the alternative opinions and insight of the professionals who should be managing this process.
In conclusion, county supervisors, who have zero medical experience among themselves, have allowed an exceptionally good EMS system which has taken decades to accomplish significant system improvements to be disassembled and parceled-out in three tiers of service: emergency 9-1-1, interfacility and critical care transport.
This is being done without consultation of the hospitals, emergency room physicians and other important stakeholders. It is evident that the new permit application process seeks to eliminate the advice of experts to achieve the political ambition of favoring a provider, County Fire.