It's been a month since former President Donald Trump announced that he had been indicted in the classified documents investigation. On June 8, the day of the announcement on Trump's Truth Social network, the former president's lead over top challenger Gov. Ron DeSantis was 30.3 points in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls.

Today, Trump's lead over DeSantis is 30.6 points. A federal indictment, on top of a local prosecutor's indictment in New York City, seems not to have affected Trump's national poll numbers at all.

By the old standards of politics, it makes no sense. How could Trump be indicted twice and not take a hit in the polls? When the Manhattan indictment came down, many Republicans noted that it was weak and apparently politically motivated. They were not surprised when it not only didn't hurt Trump's polling but, in fact, helped it significantly.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

