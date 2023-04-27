It may be America’s most important uncelebrated holiday.

May 3 is National Skilled Trades Day, and it comes at a time when employers are scrambling to find 400,000 welders, 78,000 truck drivers, 18,000 aircraft mechanics, and enough certified EV technicians to fully staff electric vehicle repair facilities.

Stephanie Ferguson of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says, “There are more than 10 million job openings in the U.S. — but only 5.7 million unemployed workers.”

Randall Bloomquist writes about business and industry for InsideSources.com.

