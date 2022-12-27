At 1:03 a.m. on a recent Monday, the prospect of a world fueled by clean nuclear fusion took a giant leap forward.

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, just 90 minutes from Sacramento and an hour from San Francisco, got more energy out of a controlled nuclear fusion reaction than they put into it. This was a breakthrough. No other controlled fusion experiment, based on any technology, has come close.

This staggering accomplishment was a team effort, funded by the federal government and focused on cutting-edge science in support of the Livermore Lab’s national security mission.

Robert Powell is a distinguished professor at UC Davis. He chairs the science and technology committee for Lawrence Livermore National Security, the management and operating contractor for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

