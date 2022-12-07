More state legislators are poised to legalize “recreational” marijuana beyond its medicinal use. Surprisingly, few healthcare and public health groups or leaders are pushing back on what will likely be our next public health crisis.

While opinion polls show that the public is open to cannabis use for medicinal purposes and even for recreational use, it is still considered by federal authorities to be a Schedule I substance, given its high potential for abuse and because it has no medicinal value. We don’t hear about national or local surveys to learn about what the public knows about the risks and benefits of chronic marijuana use.

I reviewed the official language used in the acts, constitutional amendments, or voter initiatives of 33 states to see how these state legislatures explained the nature and extent of quality patient care as a rationale for legalizing medical marijuana. Quality markers for patient care ask if the treatment is (a) safe, (b) effective, (c) evidence-based, (d) standard practice, and (e) patient-centered. I found that their language gives no assurance of quality patient care, except for the last marker: patient-centered.

Stephen F. Gambescia is a professor of health services administration at Drexel University. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

