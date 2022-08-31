Two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom released his water supply strategy, which is designed to address California’s warming climate and increasing drought intensity. Central to this strategy is expanding storage to capture water during wet periods and to help urban and agricultural users make it through dry times.

But why stop there? What about storing water for the environment?

In our recent Public Policy Institute of California report, titled “Storing Water for the Environment: Operating Reservoirs to Improve Freshwater Ecosystems,” we explore how to do a better job of managing rivers that are affected by large dams and how to make restoring river health a primary objective of reservoir management.

Sarah Null is the 2021–22 CalTrout Ecosystem Fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center. Jeffrey Mount, a geomorphologist, is a senior fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center.

 
