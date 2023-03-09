Right now communities across California should be celebrating the monumental enactment of a new law to end toxic oil drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools, hospitals and other sensitive sites. Instead, the oil industry’s deceptive referendum to overturn the law qualified for the ballot, preventing it from taking effect.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has the power to protect communities and our climate – and beat back the oil industry’s appalling attack – all under existing law.

As a longtime environmental lawyer, I wasn’t surprised by the big money and deceptive signature gathering behind the referendum to overturn the setbacks law, known as Senate Bill 1137.

Hollin Kretzmann is a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.

