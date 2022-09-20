This year marks the 30th year that the Valley Air District has been working as a public health agency to improve the health and quality of life for Valley residents. As lifelong residents of this great Valley, we have had the pleasure of helping to clean the Valley’s air and improve the health of our families, friends and neighbors in two of the state’s most underserved communities.

Our role as city representatives to the governing board of the Valley Air District is amongst our most important work during our many years in public service.

Through major investments and hard work by Valley businesses, agriculture, public agencies, and residents to reduce air pollution, the Valley’s air quality has seen remarkable progress, even in the face of our bowl-like geography, frequent stagnation, impacts from trucks and locomotives that traverse the Valley, and significant population and economic growth over the past 30 years.

Vice Mayor Christina Fugazi is a lifelong resident of the San Joaquin Valley and serves on the Stockton City Council and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Governing Board.

Mayor Alvaro Preciado is a lifelong resident of the San Joaquin Valley and serves on the Avenal City Council and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Governing Board.

