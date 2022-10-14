I recently received my mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. I have consumed enough political news over the past few months and have determined exactly how I will vote. I immediately filled out my ballot, signed my envelope, and mailed it.

It has been said that this midterm general election will be among the most consequential in my lifetime. I actually believed that every time I have voted for the last 50 years. I feel very good about my vote and I always remember what my Mother told me when I turned 18 and became eligible to vote.

She admonished, “Nelson, if you don’t vote, you are a useless citizen!”

Nelson Sagisi is a Santa Maria resident.

0
0
0
0
0