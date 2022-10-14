I recently received my mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election. I have consumed enough political news over the past few months and have determined exactly how I will vote. I immediately filled out my ballot, signed my envelope, and mailed it.
It has been said that this midterm general election will be among the most consequential in my lifetime. I actually believed that every time I have voted for the last 50 years. I feel very good about my vote and I always remember what my Mother told me when I turned 18 and became eligible to vote.
She admonished, “Nelson, if you don’t vote, you are a useless citizen!”
I used to go to the polls to vote, but, over the last 25 years I have voted by mail. I highly recommend it. The ballot is mailed to you, it is convenient, easy, safe and secure, no traveling, no lines, no waiting time, very private, and the postage is paid for you.
However you decide to vote, just do it. I believe “voter apathy” is a major problem in our democracy. According to Stanford political scientists Adam Bonica and Micheal Mc Faul, “there is a consensus among political scientists that ‘democracies perform better when more people vote.'"
I encourage making voting easier, however, I am flummoxed at Republican efforts to suppress voting in the belief that fewer people voting helps Republicans get elected.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice, in 2021 19 states (most of them controlled by Republicans) enacted 34 laws restricting access to voting.
“These laws impose a wide range of voter suppression measures, such as obstacles to voting by mail, new voter ID requirements, and limitation on what election officials can do to help promote voter access. The substances of these laws and the processes used to enact them should raise a red flag for anyone concerned about the health of our democracy.”
I discovered that according to the Fairvote.org website, “In recent decades …about 40% (of the voting eligible population) votes during the midterm elections.”
Considering that there are 299 election deniers running for consequential offices, I fear prospects of a low voter turnout will forever change the integrity of elections from now on.
I fear what these 299 election deniers will do, if elected, to create more doubt in the results of our elections. Instead of a peaceful transfer of power, will there be more election denier lies, more court challenges and accusations of voter fraud, more pressure to decertify ballots, and further polarization between Republicans and Democrats, eroding our unique American democracy?
All I, you, or we can do is cast our ballots regardless of the obstacles created by our lawmakers. Fairvote.org website suggests “A number of systemic electoral reforms can reverse the contextual reasons for low (voter) turnout.”
They are: 1) proportional rank choice voting, 2) national popular vote 3) rank choice voting 4) universal voter registration.
Alaska successfully used “rank choice voting” in their primaries. I encourage googling these systemic electoral reforms and begin confronting our lawmakers to consider these reforms in order to maintain election integrity and perhaps save our country from the chaos of another Trump wannabe and his lies about his losing the 2020 Presidential Election.
The choice is ours. Don’t be a “useless citizen.” VOTE!
Nelson Sagisi is a Santa Maria resident.