2022 has been a remarkable year for science. The U.S. proved it could push an asteroid off its course by firing a rocket at it, establishing our ability to evade a collision with a celestial body, should one head our way.
Also this year, researchers achieved a net energy gain through controlled fusion for the first time, imitating the sun by merging hydrogen atoms into helium. Hydrogen is widely available.
Combining its atoms to form helium releases abundant energy.
In effect, these two promising scientific advancements may enable humanity to rearrange our solar system, and harness its unlimited energy while preserving our environment. They are constructive and survivalist innovations. Their precursor inventions, however, have very contrary purposes.
Decades ago, U.S. scientists learned how to use uncontrolled but self-sustaining fusion to release a massive explosion, and deliver it with a missile travelling through space. These hydrogen bombs currently number in the thousands around the world, each hundreds of times more powerful than the atomic (fission) bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
One asks, why does humanity tolerate this existential threat on one hand, while reaching out further in space with the other to assure survival? Perhaps it seeks divinity?
Ancient peoples looked to the “heavens,” fashioning gods and myths to explain phenomena they could not understand: day and night, fire, rain, drought, wind, landforms, earthquakes, seasons, cultivation, reproduction, disease, and death.
They could not envision their descendants grasping the true workings behind such forces, predicting their comings and goings, controlling them, and harnessing their powers.
Today, much of humanity still believes there is a god that explains how our universe came to be, and further, that this god has intervened in human activity. For many, this includes divine participation in human nature itself. So it is written: “the word became flesh and dwelt among us.”
As an aging man, I find it difficult to hold this perspective, especially as Christmas seasons celebrating “incarnation” pass by.
If humanity is so intertwined with divinity, how can it be so inclined toward self-annihilation?
Here I refer again to nuclear weapons, aimed at numerous nations, needing only minutes to set in motion forces obliterating the human species and other life forms.
I see no god in this. Further, I challenge my nation, whose citizens proclaim, is “under God.”
President Biden chose late October of 2022 to release his administration’s Nuclear Posture Review (NPR). This was nine months into the Russian-Ukraine conflict, with Vladimir Putin threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Despite this dangerous escalation, Biden’s NPR states that the U.S. will not adopt a “no-first use policy” for its nuclear weaponry, and has grounds to use it to retaliate against even non-nuclear attacks.
The NPR goes mostly unchallenged in American society. Moreover, our nation is unmoved, in heart and mind, by the United Nations Treaty of the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).
The treaty, which universally outlaws the possession of nuclear weapons, concludes its second year of implementation this coming January. The NPR dismisses the TPNW outright along with the judgment of the 91 nations that have signed onto it, and disregards their pleas for peace on Earth.
One asks, how can American society eye the stars, but not look within itself?
And what of the “god-man” so many Americans worship and claim they follow, historically known as Jesus of Nazareth, a prophetic Jew, executed by imperial Roman authorities as a nonviolent insurrectionist. Were Jesus here today, what empire would he stand up to? Would he condone nuclear arsenals?
Tragically, warfare is humanity’s most endurable endeavor. A world incumbered with victims and refugees is its unending consequence.
And is it not written: “What does it profit humanity to gain the whole world (or solar system, or galaxy, or universe), if it loses its soul and very being in the process?”
Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.