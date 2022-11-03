More than two dozen of the nation’s top military heroes are calling on all Americans to save veterans and service members from suicide by connecting with them this month as part of a nationwide push to reverse the tragedy befalling the men and women in uniform.

Twenty-seven recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military decoration for valor, have joined forces asking that members of Congress — and every American — take part in National Warrior Call Day on Nov. 13.

“With its simple mission of imploring all Americans to connect with someone who has worn or is currently wearing the uniform and let them know they care — National Warrior Call Day can foster greater connectivity. And greater connection can save lives,” they wrote in a letter to Congress.

Frank Larkin is chairman of Warrior Call and chief operating officer of the Troops First Foundation. 

