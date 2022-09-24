President Biden addressed the United Nations on Sept. 21, condemning Vladimir Putin’s newest escalation of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Our president expressed special concern over Putin’s threat of using tactical nuclear weapons, stating: “Again, just today, President Putin has made overt nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the nonproliferation regime.”

In his address, our president also called for U.N. members to embrace arms control as part of the common ground they must stand on.

For a guy who walks around accompanied by a triggering device in a suitcase that within minutes, can set in motion events to annihilate humanity (the “nuclear football”), Biden’s remarks on the threat of nuclear weaponry were disingenuous, hypocritical — and to use a phrase he would appreciate —outrageous malarkey. When it comes to disregard for nuclear nonproliferation, our president should hold a mirror up to his own nation.

Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.

