This is a pivotal moment. We are being faced with intentional disinformation that scholars believe is a serious symptom of a decaying democracy. Humanity appears to be spiraling backwards. Imperialism and a “might makes right” macho-man mentality seems to have overtaken our Western media and our politicians.
The U.S. government refuses to accept responsibility for many decades of war crimes in Vietnam, Iraq, Iran, the former Yugoslavia, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and other places too numerous to mention. Now it appears NATO has launched a new Russophobia campaign.
Our President, a practicing Catholic, called the Russian President, an Orthodox Christian, a war criminal. What would Jesus say to that? Jesus taught humility, asked us to forgive 70x7, and love one another as he first loved us.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced recently that 81 individuals were beheaded in one day. Executed for unspecified charges, many of them were tortured and held in secret without any judicial representation. Our NATO ally Boris Johnson paid a visit to the Crown Prince the day after this criminal act of mass murder to beg for oil.
Recently, without forensic evidence the United Nations and the media blamed Russia for the war crimes in Bucha. Many of the victims were found with gunshot wounds to the head and with their hands tied behind their back. Some believe this was done by the Ukrainian Azov Battalion after Russia had left the area. Where is the evidence? Videos of the Ukrainian Azov Militia proudly torturing Russian soldiers in this exact manner are widely circulating on social media and in most non-NATO nations. Is this fake news, propaganda or the truth?
We cannot tell who is shooting who from the images on TV but we want it to stop. We feel the pain and the suffering of our human family. When we name call and demonize President Putin, and demean and marginalize the Russian people because they are the “enemy” we are taking the low road. In the words of Jesus, “Ye who is without sin cast the first stone.” The high road is never hatred and violence. The high road is forgiveness, understanding and reconciliation not more armament.
When we identify with the oppressive images that have been fed to us by the politicians and corporations who are funding and profiting from this war, we become part of the problem. If we collude with the US/NATO version of reality we might mindlessly just keep busy doing anything to feel better, like wearing Ukrainian colors, to keep us from feeling depressed from our cognitive despair. This is not a viable solution and will keep this war escalating with the USA as its cheerleader of mass destruction.
President Biden has called for $813 billion in military spending in 2023, a $30 billion increase, from the 2022 budget. Ukraine had previously said it would accept neutral status and be a non-nuclear country and Russia said it would reduce some military activity "to increase mutual trust."
While these agreements could be a path to end the war, Biden’s proposal and our media narrative will only escalate and prolong the war. Stand for peace and human progress. Say no to increased spending on the weapons that will continue this war indefinitely and cause monumental suffering.
Peace begins with us. Could there be a way that we as Americans can contribute to peace between nations without sending more weapons to kill people and destroy their countries?