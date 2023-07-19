The Postal Service is facing formidable challenges, and there are plenty of bad ideas to fix it. At the top of the list is legislation in the House of Representatives to allow the service to deliver beer, wine and spirits to homes.

This new “service” will do nothing to fix the service’s finances and will result in a host of liabilities and added costs.

It is far from clear that the service even supports this legislation. One special interest that will benefit from the measure is the members of Congress who represent alcohol producers and have introduced the bill.

Paul Steidler is a senior fellow with the Lexington Institute, a public policy think tank in Arlington, Virginia. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

