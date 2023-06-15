What is more precious than freedom? What is more worth celebrating than the end of enslavement and embracing of freedom? Since 1863, African-Americans and many others have enthusiastically marked the legal abolition of slavery in the United States.

On Jan. 1, 1863, in the middle of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that touched off rejoicing in Black communities in the North. But very few African-Americans were freed from bondage on that remarkable day. Limited in scope, the proclamation did not apply to enslaved people living in border states that had not seceded from the Union, such as Maryland and Kentucky, and no slave owner in the Confederate states freed their slaves because of Lincoln’s order.

Still, many enslaved people seized the opportunity to free themselves because of the proclamation, and many thousands more would do so as the war dragged on into 1864 and 1865. Moreover, enslaved people had been freeing themselves long before Lincoln’s proclamation.

William C. Hine is a professor emeritus of history at South Carolina State University and author of "South Carolina State University: A Black Land-Grant College in Jim Crow America." He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

