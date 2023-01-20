There are many of us in this country who have a tendency to see only ourselves. In fact, some think we should only consider ourselves and let everyone else fend for themselves.

I am not one of them. I think that we should consider the common good regardless of borders. We are not an island, insulated from the rest of the world. What we do affects others and what others do affects us.

We have seen in the past how our policies can bring either comfort or misery to other people and how others’ reactions to those policies can bring us pride or heartache depending on their response.

Dennis Apel is a Santa Maria resident.

