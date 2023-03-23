Last month, the Los Angeles City Council authorized the city’s Department of Water and Power, or DWP, to begin converting its 80-year-old Scattergood Generating Station from natural gas to hydrogen. The department argued that the new hydrogen plant will be a critical piece of their plan to go carbon-neutral by 2035.

While burning hydrogen is carbon-free, that doesn’t mean it’s safe for the climate.

A growing body of research warns that hydrogen itself can be a powerful contributor to global warming – but neither DWP nor state climate agencies seem to be paying attention.

Josh Lappen is a doctoral candidate studying the development of California’s energy systems at Oxford University. He was born and raised in Los Angeles.

