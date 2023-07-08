Was the most famous moniker to come out of the Civil War actually a bit of misplaced snark?

When Thomas Jonathan Jackson was at West Point, his classmates (and the cadets he later taught at Virginia Military Institute) called him “Old Jack.” And so he was known … until a blazing hot Sunday afternoon in late July 1861. The Battle of Manassas (or Bull Run to the Yankees), the war’s first major engagement, was underway in northern Virginia near Washington. Jackson was there as colonel of the 1st Virginia Brigade.

Things were going badly for the Southerners. They kept getting pushed back by the boys in blue. South Carolina Confederate Gen. Bernard Bee pointed to Jackson’s men and said, “There stands Jackson like a stone wall.” From that moment on, the man was Stonewall Jackson, and the military unit was the Stonewall Brigade.

