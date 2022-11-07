Thirty years ago, President George H.W. Bush signed an ambitious California water reform known as the Central Valley Project Improvement Act, or the CVPIA. The bill responded to a drought, crashing salmon runs, threats to Central Valley wetlands and antiquated water policies.

California is again suffering from drought and low fish counts. The CVPIA’s successes and failures provide lessons to help ensure a healthy environment and more reliable water supplies. It is time to take the next steps.

The CVPIA dedicated water to salmon and created a restoration fund to support salmon rebuilding projects. Unfortunately, rather than rebounding, salmon populations have declined since the law was enacted. In recent years, high water temperatures have led to salmon kills on the Sacramento River, which are in turn caused by drought and excessive water diversions. Other fish species are also on the brink. And in the Bay-Delta estuary, harmful algae blooms threaten fish and people alike.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman represents California coastal communities from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border. Former Democratic U.S. Rep. George Miller co-authored the Central Valley Project Improvement Act. He represented East Bay communities from 1975-2015.

