Imagine if Congress – instead of the Centers for Disease Control – had been able to determine public health policy during the pandemic. What a terrifying scenario.

It would be equally irresponsible and dangerous for the California Legislature to create laws without any basis in sound science. But it is trying to do so.

Fortunately, Governor Newsom has demonstrated a consistent and highly laudable commitment to letting science guide his major policy decisions. From climate change policy to public health restrictions during the COVID pandemic, science has ruled, as well it should.

Renee Pinel is President and CEO of Western Plant Health Association. The Western Plant Health Association supports the safe use of pesticides that protect the environment and human health.

