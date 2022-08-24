Even in communities hardest hit by the effects of COVID-19, a constant safe haven exists. Seniors have continued to rely on pharmacists as a trusted source of care and support to manage their health.

The pandemic exposed how fragile our healthcare system is and demonstrated how essential pharmacists are to bridging gaps in access for older Americans.

But those lessons are lost if we fail to ensure that older Americans have continued access to pharmacist services beyond COVID-19. Congress has the opportunity to ensure seniors maintain access to tests, vaccines and treatments from pharmacists now and in the future — something the overwhelming majority of older Americans agree needs to happen now.

Mark Gibbons is the president and CEO of RetireSafe. 

