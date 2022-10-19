Those on the ground caring for Medi-Cal patients—the small health care practices, behavioral health and safety net clinics, skilled nursing facilities, county health and human services, and hospitals that form the safety net — need help sharing meaningful patient information to improve health and reduce health disparities.

Because of a lack of resources, however, only a small portion of Medi-Cal’s primary care providers are able to share quality digital health data.

We need to address what the California Health and Human Services Agency identified as substantial gaps in the capacity to store, electronically share and use health and social service information. We need to close this digital divide that has left behind more than a third of our state’s population—the 13.6 million Californians supported by Medi-Cal health insurance, CalFresh food assistance and CalWORKs cash assistance (three of the largest programs working within the safety net).

Mimi Hall leads public health innovation with Manifest MedEx, a nonprofit health information organization delivering health records for nearly 32 million residents. John Helvey is the executive director of SacValley MedShare, a regional health information organization that serves the 21-county region north of Sacramento.

