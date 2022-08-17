The CHIPS and Science Act is a result of something exciting on Capitol Hill: a productive discussion about the next generation of American research that prioritizes investment in science.

In addition to the $54 billion for semiconductor innovation, manufacturing, and research and development, it is thrilling to see a bipartisan majority in Congress step up to support five-year authorizations for research agencies totaling nearly $170 billion.

While this bicameral, bipartisan effort is momentous, it must be the first step. These authorizations clarify how Congress should provide steady and predictable increases for research agencies through the annual appropriations process and the new money necessary to launch the many exciting programs the CHIPS and Science Act creates. This blueprint for future spending can build on recent investments and the strong foundation in the American research enterprise.

Peter DeYoe is associate director for legislative affairs at Harvard University and the president of The Science Coalition, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization comprising the nation’s leading public and private research universities.

