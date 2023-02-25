It’s 5 a.m. and the stars are still bright in the sky. I’ve already been awake for an hour, preparing to welcome the first family dropping their child off. Over the course of the day, I’ll read books, lead educational activities, watch over nap time and cook three hot meals before the last child gets picked up at 8 p.m.

Then I’ll wake up and do it all over again – seven days a week.

This work isn’t for everyone but I love it. Working communities like mine cannot thrive without child care providers.

Annette Nicholson has been a child care provider in Stockton for 15 years and is a member of Child Care Providers United.

0
0
0
0
0