After Alicia Villanueva emigrated from Mexico to California, she made tamales in her home at night after working multiple jobs during the day. With a baby on her back, she sold them door-to-door to her neighbors every morning before work, visiting auto body shops and job sites throughout Berkeley.

In 2010, after selling tamales for nine years, Villanueva landed a spot at a kitchen incubator and secured financial support from a community development fund. She began selling tamales out of a food cart in San Francisco and her business flourished. Today, Alicia’s Tamales Los Mayas has a factory in Hayward with dozens of employees, and Villanueva’s tamales are sold in Whole Foods and other large retailers.

She was also able to put her kids through college.

