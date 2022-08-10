Under many reasonable laws, we as members of society have a common duty to be careful not to cause harm to others in our everyday affairs. Laws impose on us all — from the biggest manufacturers to every individual — a duty of “ordinary care.” In our system, we require and expect those who cause harm to be held accountable for the harm they cause.

Assembly Bill 2408, first-of-its-kind legislation, would hold accountable the largest social media giants who have played a leading role in the most acute and widespread youth mental health crisis experts have ever seen. The bill, authored by Assemblymembers Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) and Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), will clarify the legal duty of the largest social media companies — Meta (formerly Facebook), Instagram, TikTok and Snap — not to addict children by designing their products and features to be progressively habit-forming.

It allows public prosecutors — the state attorney general and district attorneys — to bring civil lawsuits against these companies whose design and algorithms are known to purposefully addict young people, causing neurological changes in young brains and often leading to serious anxiety, depression and other effects of addiction.

Henry Stern, a Democrat from Calabasas, represents California’s 27th Senate District. Jim Steyer is the CEO of Common Sense Media.

