In today’s super-charged political climate, I strongly support leaders in education and public life who are quiet, effective leaders getting difficult jobs done.

I join the many Santa Maria Valley community members and leaders who are grateful to Judy Frost for her tireless, low-key, renowned track record, working for causes that matter, and getting the difficult jobs done.

Judy chairs the County Board of Education, an elected position, and on Nov. 8 she is on the ballot for re-election in District 5. I ask you to join your friends, neighbors, and myself in supporting Judy.

Bill Cirone is a Santa Ynez Valley resident, and a retired Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.

