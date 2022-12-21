Alfonso Esquivel. Antonio de la Cruz. Armando Lopez. Fredid Roman. Heber Vasquez. Jose Arenas. Juan Lopez. Juan Muniz. Luis Ramirez. Maria Lopez. Roberto Barrera. Sheila Oliveira. Yessenia Falconi.

Remember those names. They are the 13 journalists killed this year in Mexico, a country that the Committee to Protect Journalists says has turned into the most dangerous country for journalists.

Mexico’s drug cartels pose a particular obstacle to independent journalism. Physical threats are a reality for some journalists, while the cartels’ presence in Mexico’s northern states and along the Pacific Coast can lead to journalists censoring themselves.

William McKenzie is senior editorial adviser at the George W. Bush Institute. A longer version of this essay originally appeared in the Bush Institute’s Democracy Talks series. 

