On Aug. 3 I was sworn in as an associate justice for the Second District Court of Appeal, which handles appeals from trial courts in San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.
I swore to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” just like I did when I became a trial judge. Because of the timing of my elevation from judge to justice, I must be retained by you, the voters, in next month’s general election.
Unlike federal judges nominated by the president of the United States, California appellate justices do not receive life-long appointments.
Because my predecessor’s term of office expires in January, I must receive a majority of votes cast next month to be retained by the voters and continue serving as an appellate justice.
I am one of 12 justices who will appear on the ballot: Justices Judith Ashmann-Gerst, Lamar Baker, Hernaldo Baltodano, Audrey Collins, Brian Currey, Elizabeth Grimes, Luis Lavin, Laurence Rubin, John Segal, Maria Stratton, Frances Rothschild and John Wiley. We are not competing against one another. Rather, we all are seeking to retain our seats and respectfully ask for your vote.
How does one become an appellate justice?
A candidate must have practiced law for at least 10 years, apply, and go through a non-partisan and rigorous vetting process that can take months or years.
The application asks about one’s legal experience and personal background, including significant cases handled as an attorney or judge. The Governor’s Office forwards the applications of promising candidates to one of eight regional Judicial Selection Advisory Committees (JSAC) for vetting.
If one is fortunate to advance to the next phase, the Governor’s Office submits the application to the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation, comprised of 26 non-partisan public members and lawyers. The candidate is assigned three JNE investigators to evaluate character, reputation, common sense, knowledge, legal skills, professional experience, objectivity, ethics, ability to make difficult decisions, work ethic, temperament, and integrity.
I also sat for a lengthy interview where I was asked detailed questions about my qualifications. After JNE meets and completes its investigation and evaluation, JNE forwards a confidential evaluation to the governor. The Governor’s Office may interview the candidate. I was privileged to have the opportunity to interview with the Governor’s Judicial Appointments Secretary and staff.
If the governor ultimately concludes the candidate is qualified for appointment, he or she may nominate the candidate to become an appellate justice. I was nominated on June 3.
My qualifications were reviewed by the chief justice of California, the attorney general of California and a senior presiding justice of the California Court of Appeal, sitting as the Commission on Judicial Appointments. After listening to public comment in a publicly noticed hearing, the commission found I was qualified to serve and unanimously confirmed my nomination.
As an appellate justice, my professional and personal conduct is subject to review by the nonpartisan California Commission on Judicial Performance.
Our robust merit-based selection and retention election system and judicial standards of conduct are designed to foster judges’ independence from improper external pressures.
Indeed, the framers of our Constitution imagined an independent and impartial judiciary as one of the pillars of our democracy. We, as members of the judiciary, serve as a co-equal branch of government to balance the powers of the executive and legislative branches. We resolve public and private disputes based on the law and facts, not on politics or public opinion.
I am deeply honored and privileged to take part in our democracy, and I humbly ask that you please vote to retain my colleagues and me in next month’s election.
Hernaldo Baltodano is an Associate Justice for the Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division 6.