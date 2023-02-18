On Jan. 24 of this year, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists set the time on its symbolic Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight, indicating that humanity is the closest it has ever been to a global catastrophe of nuclear war.

The Bulletin’s Science and Security Board based its decision largely on Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in its escalating conflict with Ukraine.

There is another aggressor in this story, however: the United States.

Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.

