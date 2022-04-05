As a transplant to the Santa Maria Valley from the East Coast, I faithfully read the Santa Maria Times, but also check in with the Washington Post, which was first published in 1887, five years after the Times made its debut in 1882.
Besides being peers in age, these two presses have had some notable connections over the years. Unfortunately, the connections mostly concern the threat of nuclear war; yet, how apropos, as we again stand at a nuclear threshold with Russia, this time because of its invasion of Ukraine.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, President Kennedy consulted top military brass in the White House on how to avoid nuclear war with Russia. Three blocks away at 1515 L Street, journalists at the Washington Post worked feverishly to get scoops and break news on the potential nuclear Armageddon.
While the Post was a short walk from the site of the most critical decision-making in U.S. history, the Santa Maria Times boasted about its proximity to then Vandenberg Air Force Base (VAFB) with a tagline in its masthead that read: “missile capital of the free world.” The masthead also displayed a cartoonish image of an exploding projectile; not the Times’ best moment.
Fast forward to 2010 when John Dennis Apel, a local resident from Guadalupe, protested our nation’s nuclear weapons program at the main gate of VAFB. The Air Force arrested Apel 15 times for disobeying the base commander’s order to stay off military property. Apel’s obstinance eventually brought him before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS).
While Apel’s SCOTUS case made newspapers across our country, it was the Washington Post and the Santa Maria Times that directly interviewed him at length. The Post sent Robert Barnes, its SCOTUS correspondent, to Guadalupe to get the inside story on Apel’s experience at VAFB.
Apel made the biggest legal splash at VAFB, but he was not the most famous protestor at the base. Daniel Ellsberg was similarly arrested for trespassing at Vandenberg while protesting nuclear weaponry in 1983.
The Washington Post had a special relationship with Ellsberg. It defiantly published the classified “Pentagon Papers” (leaked by Ellsberg), after a U.S. District Court judge placed a restraining order on the New York Times against doing so in 1971.
The Nixon Administration charged Ellsberg with stealing and leaking “top secret” documents. A federal judge dismissed the charges on the basis of the Watergate scandal which involved a break-in at Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office. Washington Post reporters Robert Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncovered the Watergate story, which led to the first and only resignation of an American president.
Ellsberg later returned to protest and trespass at Vandenberg in 2012. The Santa Maria Times broke the news that day on Ellsberg’s latest arrest at the base.
Such connections between the Washington Post and Santa Maria Times are interesting, but the two papers are mostly uncomparable. The Post is national media, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Times is local media, and locally owned.
Bezos brought a new tagline to the Post masthead in 2017: “Democracy dies in darkness.”
That tagline makes the Post nameplate more compelling than the arbitrary (and frankly, silly) Columbus ship image currently used by the Times in its masthead. But it is the Times and papers like it, that are more vital to democracy. This is because they are grounded in local community.
Americans don’t experience life at a national level, but on a street, in a neighborhood, among their family, friends, work colleagues, church and other local organization members. The seasoned and creative leaders at the helm of the Santa Maria Times get this.
The Times is a mirror for the people of the Santa Maria Valley. It shows us our heroism and compassion, like when we pulled together to help our vulnerable residents get through the pandemic. It also shows us our fear and bigotry, like when the pleas to halt the permitting of an ICE facility from among 1,500 farmworkers and their families, fell mostly on deaf ears at a City Council meeting in Santa Maria: a phenomenon that would have made front page news if it happened even at the largest cities in the U.S.
The Times is also a window that helps expand the horizons of the people of the Santa Maria Valley. The paper strategically chooses and carries Associated Press articles on national and international matters, achieving an economy of print while effectively keeping many of us informed of the world around us.
So I congratulate the Santa Maria Times on its 140th anniversary. You’re a gem!