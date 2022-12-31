There’s no question that 2022 was challenging. A stubborn pandemic, Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine and the resulting inflation have all squeezed American families.

Those challenges are real. But they’re also part of what made the year a relative success story. Even with these headwinds, the unemployment rate remains at historic lows, the workers who need it most are getting bigger paychecks, and the economy is still strong even as inflation starts to cool.

Why? Because of good public policy.

Karen Dolan directs the Criminalization of Race and Poverty Project at the Institute for Policy Studies. 

