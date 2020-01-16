Related to this story
The last time the Santa Maria Public Library was open on Sundays the nation was recovering from the Great Depression. In other words, about three-quarters of a century, or the typical lifespan of a modern American.
Santa Maria officials have managed to get the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center into the National Safe Places Network. When kids and their parents see the distinctive black-and-yellow sign at the entrance, they know it’s a safe haven.
OPINION Ever get the feeling someone’s watching you? You know you do.
In fact, just about everyone — and everything — is watching you. That really spiffy smart TV you got for Christmas? They don’t call them “smart” for nothing.
You managed to survive the holidays, and now find yourself drifting at the start of a new year. Time to stop binge-watching “The Orville,” put on your best outfit and find a high-paying job.
OPINION The national Point in Time count of homeless people happens in two weeks, and this time around getting the most accurate numbers possible is crucial.