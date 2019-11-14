While visiting schools in recent weeks, I observed teachers greeting each student at the classroom door, first-grade students creating complex sentences, librarians providing engaging books matched to individuals' interests, students constructing real-life projects in robotics labs, and children wearing their school colors while running the mile in P.E.
What might feel like a flurry of activities is a result of intentional planning and purpose. Teachers meet during late-start days to plan their grade or subject-level lessons. In-service days, when students are out of school and teachers are in, provide essential time for principals and school staff to share and deepen their practices of teaching and learning.
Educators also plan for other significant and critical supports for youth — developing a comprehensive approach to school safety and upgrading communication systems in the event of emergencies.
Schools also refine ways to support students' mental wellness, including early identification of needs and prevention, and aligning with external support agencies to provide care at or near schools. They also work to ensure that our students' identities are included and affirmed at school.
School systems are dynamic, full of people, activity and energy. And at the center of it all, is the reason for their existence — our students, who are creative, brilliant, beautiful and full of energy.
Students can also be immersed in circumstances that make them feel fragile and vulnerable. We have high hopes and expectations for our youth, yet we know a significant number have social, emotional and academic needs. What is important to remember is that students with these needs have immeasurable promise.
Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the California Education Code will reflect that promise by removing the phrase "at-risk," which has been used to describe students with adverse backgrounds. In its place will be the term "at-promise," which transforms the phrase from one that highlights deficits to one that supports a positive mindset and hopeful future.
How can adults in our community help all students meet and exceed their potential and promise? We can start by ensuring each child has an adult on their side.
As pediatrician and author Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg writes, "Children need to know there is an adult in their life who believes in them and loves them unconditionally. Children with close ties to family, friends, school and community are more likely to have a solid sense of security that produces strong values and prevents them from seeking destructive alternatives. Family is the central force in any child's life …”
Children need to know there is at least one adult who believes in them and sees their promise. Fortunately, many in our community use their ability and capacity to be that adult champion for our children.
However, not every child has a parent or family member available today to be that champion. Many parents and guardians work multiple jobs to provide for their families. Some parents have challenges that prevent them from being fully present for their children.
For all of these reasons, we say "thank you" to those who provide a strong network of support for children.
From our school crossing guards who greet children each morning by name, to the volunteer who shares at junior high Career Days, from the custodian who encourages the student to be on time, to the counselors who listen to students on tough days, your support helps build the foundation our children need.
We thank parents, guardians, grandparents and neighbors for all the ways you show your children how much they are loved.
To our educators, thank you for choosing our profession.
During this season of gratitude, we thank you for your collective efforts that foster promise in our youth and help build a resilient community — and for investing in a future of hope and excellence.