OPINION The governor’s plan may not be the perfect solution to what has become a crisis for prescription drug consumers, but like most everything else in life, competition likely won’t make matters worse.
Here’s an interesting factoid — there are more people living in California than there are cigarette smokers in the United States.
OPINION The national Point in Time count of homeless people happens in two weeks, and this time around getting the most accurate numbers possible is crucial.
You managed to survive the holidays, and now find yourself drifting at the start of a new year. Time to stop binge-watching “The Orville,” put on your best outfit and find a high-paying job.
OPINION Ever get the feeling someone’s watching you? You know you do.
In fact, just about everyone — and everything — is watching you. That really spiffy smart TV you got for Christmas? They don’t call them “smart” for nothing.
Santa Maria officials have managed to get the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center into the National Safe Places Network. When kids and their parents see the distinctive black-and-yellow sign at the entrance, they know it’s a safe haven.
Seems to us we should be able to handle disaster costs without borrowing money.