Sunday Doonesbury

Our View: Farming for nation's greatness
Editorial

Our View: Farming for nation's greatness

OUR VIEW Perhaps in a presidential election year President Trump will listen to the cries for help coming from farmers. The president recently spoke to a national farm gathering in Texas, but when he touted his administration’s successful new ethanol policy, the hall went dead silent, because at least to corn farmers the ethanol deal has been a sharp knife ripping through famers’ profits. Santa Barbara County farmers are also feeling that sharp blade. What they want — and what all American farmers want — is policy stability, and to stay in business.

Our View: Making room for workers
Editorial

Our View: Making room for workers

OUR VIEW Measuring the true impacts of curbing illegal and/or legal immigration, and what those impacts will mean to the rest of us is a key talking point. It’s one of those crucial national issues that needs to be thoroughly examined, discussed and debated at length, and the policies decided upon by government officials with a clear understanding of unintended consequences.

Our View: Why not confront a problem?
Editorial

Our View: Why not confront a problem?

OUR VIEW: America’s economic health is vitally important, but so are the long-range prospects for continued good health and toxin-free living. The key is to find the proper balance between commerce and the environment. That doesn’t seem to be happening.

Our View: Finding nuclear options
Editorial

Our View: Finding nuclear options

OUR VIEW Congress continues to wrestle with the idea of a national nuclear waste repository. But wrestling is about all that happens during a partisan impeachment battle. Even if a deal is made, it would be more than a decade until such a facility would be ready to accept deposits.

