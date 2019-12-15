Sunday Doonesbury 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you: Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Commentary Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Print Ads Other WESTERN TREE SERVICE - Ad from 2019-12-10 Updated Dec 10, 2019 Western Tree Service 1130 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-264-4874 Sale C21 Hometown Realty VIVIAN LAFUENTE - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 C21 Hometown Realty Vivian Lafuente 1811 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-363-0730 Finance S. Lombardi & Associates/CBSM - Ad from 2019-12-15 11 hrs ago Community Bank Of Santa Maria 1421 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-2900 Website Service CHRISTIAN SCIENCE SOCIETY - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Christian Science Society Po Box 834, Solvang, CA 93464 805-688-8206 Finance S. Lombardi & Associates/CBSM - Ad from 2019-12-15 11 hrs ago Community Bank Of Santa Maria 1421 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454 805-922-2900 Website Legal KIRK & SIMAS - Ad from 2019-12-15 11 hrs ago Kirk & Simas 2550 PROFESSIONAL PKWY, Santa Maria, CA 93455 805-934-4600 Other MOBILE COMPUTER SERVICE - Ad from 2019-12-11 Dec 11, 2019 Mobile Computer Service P.o. Box 1944, Santa Maria, CA 93456 805-406-3474 Office ELDON W. GOTTSCHALK & ASSOCIATES, INC. - Ad from 2019-12-14 Dec 14, 2019 Eldon W. Gottschalk & Associates, Inc. 5904-A WARNER AVENUE, #329, HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92649 714-903-4319 Other O CONNOR PEST CONTROL - Ad from 2019-12-10 Dec 10, 2019 Other VINNY"S LANDSCAPING - Ad from 2019-12-10 Updated Dec 10, 2019