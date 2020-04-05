Sunday Doonesbury

Sunday Doonesbury
Our View: The real meaning of essential
Our View: The real meaning of essential

OUR VIEW We don't really need to throw big numbers at you, because most North County residents are aware of ag’s importance to the way we live — under attack by a microscopic, aggressive, deadly enemy — but one that can be defeated if everyone agrees to play by very specific rules of engagement, or disengagement in the case of safe distances.

Roses & Raspberries: Settling into the routine
Roses & Raspberries: Settling into the routine

OUR VIEW Somehow, the jokes we saw online on April Fool's Day weren’t as funny as they should have been — but they did offer some badly-needed relief from the unrelenting barrage of bad news about the coronavirus, which continues to climb the threat mountain.

Our View: Getting shorted on taxes
Our View: Getting shorted on taxes

OUR VIEW Folks into expanding their wealth tend to focus on ROI, which stands for return on investment. If you’re not familiar with the term, trust us, it’s important.

